October 2, 2018

Please join us for an informal Celebration of Barbara’s Life, 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm, Saturday, October 6, 2018 at the Arrowsmith Tea Room, Chapel of Memories, 4005 – 6th Ave, Port Alberni, BC., V9Y 4M6.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara’s memory to Ty Watson House, 3088 3rd Ave, Port Alberni, BC., V9Y 2A5, or the BC Cancer Foundation, 686W Broadway EVancouver, BC., V5Z 1G1.

Stories and condolences may be offered to the family at www.chapelofmemories.ca.

