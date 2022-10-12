Barbara Patricia Ryder

Celebration of Life ~
To be held on “THE FARM” 5611 Strick Road, Port Alberni B.C.
Saturday October 29 2022, 3pm to 6pm
Outdoor event, dress accordingly, BYO Chair

