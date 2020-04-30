April 30, 2020

With great sadness the family announces the passing of our Mom and Oma at the age of 88.

Corrie was predeceased by her husband Peter, her son Jim and in Holland: brother Piet, sister Tiny, brothers- in-law Gerard and Theo, sister-in-law Thea.

Her children mourn her: Doreen (Gordy), Don (Yuko), Ken (Sharlyn), John, Marion (John). She is survived by her brother-in-law John (Jane) of Port Alberni, and in Holland: Sister-in-law Riet, sister Lia, brother Wim, brothers & sisters-in-law: Toon (Tiny), Lien. She will also be greatly missed by her dear friends amongst her fellow immigrants who became like family to her. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews in Canada and Holland. Oma will be greatly missed by her grandchildren: Rob (Alaina), Brent (Renata), Peter (Jen), Pete (Tonia), Donny (Dawn), James (Krista), Ashley, Jack, Finn and her great grandchildren: Teigen, Finnegan, Taryn, Palmer, Ocean, Autumn, Lucas and Anakin.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Stories and condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.chapelofmemories.ca. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Corrie’s memory to The heart & Stroke Foundation of BC & Yukon.