Celebration of Life for Darlene Thomas.
The family of Darlene Thomas formally of Port Alberni invites you to join in the celebration of her life at the home of her niece Carol Pretty, on Saturday, September 14th from 1 pm to 4 pm 6161 Beaver Creek Road, Port Alberni.
Come and remember her amazing life with us!
