Donna Maureen Tucker (O’Neill Dekker)

In loving memory ~

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Donna Maureen Tucker, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Donna is survived by E. John Tucker; husband of 17 years; daughter Shana Dekker; sons Rob Dekker, John Dekker, and Bruce Dekker; Grandchildren Ryan, Samantha (Sam), Tyler, Quinn, Riley, Nicolaas, and William. Donna’s former husband Bram and her daughter Jodi predeceased her. Donna leaves many friends acquired during her many years of playing golf and bridge.

Donna was an Island girl, born and raised in Nanaimo, she began work there with Eatons, and after secretarial school, she worked in a medical clinic. There she met and married Dr. Bram Dekker. After a brief hiatus on the mainland, they settled in Port Alberni and Donna became a medical office manager. Donna “inherited” Bram’s three sons and, as a young bride, began the task of raising three independent young boys (ages 7, 9, and 11) warning that transgressions would result in “bits of them never to be seen again.” Despite her diminutive size, Donna managed and nurtured three fine men. Donna also began playing bridge and soon joined with several other ladies who formed a “travelling bridge club.” Donna bore her first child, Jodi, in 1973. Jodi became infected with meningitis and Donna spent years of caregiving and driving back and forth to Victoria Jubilee Hospital with the weather not always cooperating. Jodi died at age 5. In 1975 her daughter, Shana, was born. After hours of driving her children, pets, and supplies between “Port” and Qualicum, Donna and Bram moved to Qualicum Beach and took up residence at Eaglecrest Beach. There Donna became an ardent golfer, winning several trophies. Just before Bram died in 2003, they moved to the “Dogleg” house near the sixteenth hole of Eaglecrest golf course. Shortly thereafter Donna flew her guardian “Angel,” a Rottweiler, from Powel River to Comox. On January 14, 2005, Donna and Angel were introduced to this stranger from the mainland by a mutual friend, Marlene Leaney, it was love at first sight, Angel accepted, and Donna and John were married on December 29 of that year. Seventeen years of storybook love followed involving: travel to the Mediterranean, France, Holland, and England, the building of two houses, dancing in the kitchen, “martooni” parties for “the hood”‘ and many other celebrations with family and friends. Donna’s iconic smile, her sense of humour, her spirit, and her welcoming nature will be missed by all who knew her. The love of her bereft husband will be with her forever!

A celebration of Donna’s life will be held at Yates Memorial Service, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 1:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to your local hospice society in her name.

