Doreen Mary Leach













After 91 years of tenacity, maverick spirit and a life dedicated mostly to the welfare of animals, our perfectly imperfect mum, Doreen Mary Leach crossed over the rainbow bridge.

Former wife of Peter Schoen and mother of five children, Beverly, Debra, Tanya, Tina and Karl. She has 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, whom we hope will follow her lead in keeping the world on its toes.