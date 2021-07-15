July 28, 1920 – July 15, 2021

Douglas Redding, born August 28, 1920, was almost 101 years old when he passed away.

Douglas was born in Yorkshire, England. He enlisted in the Royal Navy, Fleet Arm Division in 1939, at the age of 18 prior to WWII. He served on the Carrier H.M.S. Avenger, H.M.S. Courageous and the H.M.S. Ark Royal. He was a survivor of the Malta Convoys and served in the Far East in India and Ceylon. Douglas was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion.

Douglas was deeply involved in soccer. He played, coached, refereed and held various positions on the Alberta Soccer Association (ASA) board. Douglas was respected and loved by many in the ASA and at the age of 74 he was deservedly inducted as a Life member. As the oldest living life member, he was known as “Dad”, the perfect gentleman who could be quite vociferous if tradition was challenged.

Douglas is survived by his two daughters, Wendy Redding and Wanda Plumpton and his son Doug.

Funeral Services will be held at Hainstock’s Funeral Home and Crematorium, 9810-34 Ave. Edmonton, AB at 11 am on Monday, July 19, 2021. It will be livestreamed for those unable to attend using this link; https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.phpk=1626226203125096 Obituary