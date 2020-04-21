April 21, 2020

We are saddened at the passing of Helmut Paul Nernberg at age 86 but rejoice that he is now with his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.

Helmut is predeceased by his parents and brothers Arthur and Gerhard. He is survived by his wife Margaret; his children Paula, Kevin (Mandy), Traci, David (Roswita), Linnette (Dale); grandchildren Steven, Damian, Christina, Daniel (Chieri), Anja (Matheus), Kari, Matthias, Taylor; great grandchildren Hanna and Nagare; brothers Eric, Herbert, and Alvin.

Born in Inglis, Manitoba to Gustav and Lydia Nernberg, he married first wife Mary on November 20, 1961 and they had three children: Paula, Kevin, and Traci. The couple divorced and some time later, on November 5, 1976, he married Margaret . Helmut worked for most of his life as a heavy duty journeyman mechanic for IMC Potash in Esterhazy, Saskatchewan. In early retirement, he volunteered for Labourers for Christ renovating churches. Helmut enjoyed gardening, picking fruit, Men’s Coffee and Bible Study. He was a faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church, Port Alberni. He could often be seen riding around town on his scooter.

The family would like to thank NP Christie, HCS Celeste, Drs. Lambariotte, Feyi, Kitshoff and Johnson and the nurses and staff at West Coast General Hospital and Home Support for their faithful care of him over this last years.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Helmut’s memory to Grace Lutheran Church, 4408 Redford St, Port Alberni, BC., V9Y 3R1 Memorial celebrations will be announced at a later date when gatherings are permitted. Stories, messages and condolences may be offered to the family at www.chapelofmemories.ca

Chapel of Memories