Jack James

Celebration of life for Jack James ~
Come join us in a celebration of life for Jack James at McLean Mill, Sunday September 19th from 11 am to 3 pm.
The JJ Logging crew will be giving a short demonstration down at the steam donkey at 11 am. Then we will move up to the center courtyard for a bite to eat; to share stories and memories.
Please respect the request from AVCC that all Covid regulations will be in effect:
Social distancing, masks and full vaccinations.

