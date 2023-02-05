Jean Beverly Williscroft

February 5, 2023

In loving memory ~

With great sadness, we announce the passing of our mom.

A 50-year resident of Port Alberni, survived by her sons Barry, Allan and Glenn (Carrie), daughter-in-law Linda, grandchildren Brett and Dana, and sister-in-law Marilyn Anderson. Predeceased by her husband George in 1988, her infant daughter Tracy, her parents David and Florence Anderson, and her brother Doug Anderson. Missed by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, long-time friends and neighbours.

Heartfelt thanks to the dedicated doctors and nurses, and home care staff who provided excellent care over the years to our mom.

Jean was never one for fuss and bother, and did not want a service. There will be a private family gathering at a later date. If you wish, make a donation to a charity of your choice in Jean’s memory.

Obituary