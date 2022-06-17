Celebration of Life for Family and Friends ~
Saturday June 25th, 11 am
Holy Family – Notre Dame Parish, 4731 Burke Road, Port Alberni. Tea Reception to Follow
THANK YOU
We all extend our appreciation to Dr. D. White and Missy, Dr. W. Johnsen, and to all the staff and volunteers at Ty Watson House for their care and compassion. Thank you!
