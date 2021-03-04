John passed away at the age of 91 in Port Alberni at West Coast General Hospital. He will be greatly missed by all of his family, wife of 70 years, Marie, daughter Sharon and husband Dale, grandchildren, Aaron, Kristofer and wife Nazanin, great grandson, Mason, sister-in-law Ann Houbregs. Also survived by many relatives in Sweden.

John immigrated to Canada from Sweden at the age of 20. Arriving in Port Alberni, he worked for Alpulp for many years. He was an avid reader and his hobbies included woodworking, fishing and gardening. He always loved a good argument especially when it involved politics. John cherished time spent with family and friends at Sommar Sol, Nanoose.

A proud Swede,

he leaves us with many happy memories.