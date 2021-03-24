Josiane Demers passed away peacefully in West Coast General Hospital on March 6, soon after celebrating her 90 birthday. She was born in Paris, France, on February 19, 1931.

She was predeceased by her husband, Victor Demers, in 2015. Left to mourn are her daughter Sylvana Tomeselli (George) in Cambridge, England, and three beloved grandchildren, Edward, Marina and Amelia, also in the UK.

With a love of travel, Josiane had visited many European cities before making her home in Canada. She was a gifted artist, working mostly in oils, charcoal and graphite. She loved flowers, plants and the planet. She had a flair for fashion and worked in that field in both Paris and Montreal.

Cremation has taken place and there will be a small graveside service later in the summer.

The family wishes to thank the small circle of friends for their care and kindness over the long and short term. Thanks also to the doctors and nurses at WCGH, as well as home care workers. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.Chapelofmemories.ca