Katharina “Kay” Roolvink

September 10, 2018

Roolvink, Katharina (Kay) passed away peacefully on August 1st, 2018 with loved ones at her side.

Kay, her husband John and their son John junior immigrated to Canada from The Netherlands in January of 1958. After a short stay in Ontario they continued out west and settled in Port Alberni, British Columbia. Here they welcomed their daughter Marian.

Kay did Housecleaning and Janitorial work for many years. She enjoyed socializing with her many Dutch family and friends over the years as well. Kay was also part of a Bowling League for years where she racked up a lot of Trophies and Awards.

For years, Kay was very involved with the First Baptist Church and especially enjoyed her time singing in the choir.

Kay is predeceased by her husband John, her parents Hielke and Maria and her son in law Rick as well as many of her siblings. She is survived by her children John junior and Marian. Also, her grandchildren Jeff, Kristina, Nick (Emily), Ashley (Geoff),Melanie (Trevor), Chelsea (Eric) and Brian. Great grandchildren Zakeysha (Brentyn), Jordan, Lauren, Kane, Rain, Olivia, Skye, Sage and other family members in The Netherlands and Ontario.

A service of remembrance will be held on September 24th, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church, 6211 Cherry Creek Road.