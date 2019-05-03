July 14, 1927 – May 3, 2019

Sadly, we announce the passing of Lavina Eileen Savitsky on April 19th, 2019. Vi is survived by her husband of 68 years, Victor, her five loving children: Vicki (Neil) Coutts, Gail (Neil) Abrahamson, Debra (Gary) Roach, Cory (Tony), and Dan (Linda); grandchildren Nick (Kate), Josh (Kristi), Kylee (Dave), Jennifer (Kevin), Ryan (Erin), Lauren (Andrew), Kaitlyn and Sydney; great grandchildren Rylin, Bennett, Allie-Lynn, Charlotte, Laikyn and Wynnlee.

Vi was born in 1927 in Nanaimo, BC and lived there until she met and married Victor in 1950.

Her years as a young mother were spent in BC Forest Products logging camps Caycuse, Bear Creek, Harris Creek and Port Renfrew. With education a priority, the family moved to Port Alberni to avoid the 4 hours bus trip to Sooke High School. Vic and Vi became house owners for the first time and the kids could join many sports. Her VW van was well known as it streaked by.

Victor’s job then took them to Duncan and upon retirement to a lot on Lake Cowichan near Youbou, the site of happy family gatherings. Their final move was to Victoria, to be close to Vicki.

She was a VERY busy Mom having 5 kids in 7 years! The arrival of fifth child, son Dan, was a joyous event. Nothing was too much, including memorable picnics, camping at Miracle Beach and sewing matching outfits. Her amazing cooking and baking included Russian dishes (pelmeni, perishki) sweet and sour pork, and elaborate cakes. She had a gift for making Christmas and birthdays special. Mom’s superior sewing skills were recognized at her first job at Stretch and Sew.

Vi’s great sense of humour was appreciated by all and she was known for her love of crossword puzzles. Her fiesty side came out when playing a “friendly” game of crib or cards. Her favourite outings were Waugh reunions and Aunties’ lunches. She is predeceased by her parents (Catherine and Daniel), siblings Bill (Dorie), Kay (Joe), Ron (Winnie) and Doug (Edna). Vi was very thankful to be able to stay at home and be cared for by Victor and dedicated caregivers. She will be dearly remembered.

A Remembrance Tea will be held on Saturday, June 22, from 1-3 PM at Vicki and Neil’s, 719 Greenlea Drive, Victoria.