With great sadness we announce the passing of our mother, Mae.

Born in Vancouver, Mom came to Port Alberni as a young woman and worked in Woodward’s. Many will remember her from the Ladies Wear department. Marrying the love of her life, Leo, in August 1950, they made their life here and raised their family.

Mom’s interests included knitting, baking and gardening. She was generous with all three, willing to share patterns, cookies or gardening tips and flowers.

In retirement Mom and Dad enjoyed travel to Hawaii, Mexico and Cuba and spending time with grandchildren.

Predeceased in 2003 by Leo, Mom mourned his loss and missed him every day of her life.

Both are now dearly missed by their three children; Cath (Terry), Dawna (Dean), and Bill as well as five grandchildren; Kristi, Courtenay (Daniel), Cameron (Courtney), Brent (Jaime), and Morgan and five great grandchildren; Solana, Finley, Emily, Leo, and Quinn. Mom loved animals and never met a dog she didn’t like, and of cat owners, often stated, “They must be good people”.

Mom had a special ability to make friends and she did, even in the last years of her life. She will be especially missed by Aidan, Jack and Dee, Benson, Stacey and Pat, and by her niece, Sherri. Thank you for the love and care you all shared with Mom in her last years.

Predeceased by her own parents and her three siblings, as well as all of Dad’s siblings, Mom leaves many nieces and nephews and friends too many to name. No service per Mom’s request.