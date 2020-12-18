It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Manfred on September 10, 2020 and loving wife Edith Pohl who passed on November 14, 2020.

Although they had a very small family in Canada and in Europe, they made friends where ever they went.

Born in Germany, the couple came to Canada in 1957 and got married in Port Alberni. They came here to find a better life for themselves and to live an adventure.

In lieu of flowers, donations in their memory may be made to the West Coast General Hospital Foundation, 3949 Port Alberni Highway, Port Alberni, BC V9Y 4S1.

