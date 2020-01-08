Born in Grenfell Saskatchewan, Milton worked as an electrician at Somass Saw mill.
Predeceased by his parents, Cecil and Rose Morrison, brothers-in-law Roy Wallman and Bill Panton, and nephews Ricky Wiltse and Kenn Wallman; He is survived by Betty, his wife of 54 years, sisters: Cecelia Panton and Sharon (Les) Marshall, sister-in-law Darlene (Milton) Wiltse, brother-inlaw Gordon (Ann) Turner, nephews: Brian (Anna) Marshall, Michael (Brandi) Turner, Tony (Cathy) Wiltse, Gary (Nicole) Wiltse, Kyle Turner, nieces: Deb (Rayno) Veito, Shelley (Sean) Marshall and Courtney Turner, plus numerous great nieces and nephews.
Stories and condolences may be left for the family at www.chapelofmemories.ca
Chapel of Memories
