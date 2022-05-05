In Loving Memory ~
Please join us to Celebrate our Dear Mom, Nanny and Friend
Saturday, May 28 1 pm
Alberni Valley Lawn Bowling Club 4255 Wallace Street, Port Alberni, BC
There will be an open mic to share your favorite stories
Refreshments will be served
