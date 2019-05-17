January 27, 1960 – May 17, 2019

Johnson, Randal E. “Randy” January 27, 1960 – May 17, 2019 passed away peacefully at Nanaimo General Hospital surrounded by loved ones. He is predeceased by his parents, Wilfred and Joan Johnson. Randy leaves behind and will be sorely missed by his sisters, Cindy (Norm), Kori (Wade) and Marni (Harley); ex-wife and friend, Gail; the lights of his life – his children, Michelle, Brett (Brianna) and Melody (Ryan); Randy’s reason for living – his grandchildren, Taylor, Alexis, Zachary and Ryot. Randy will also be missed by his many treasured cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 pm on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Hansen Hall, 3940 Johnston Rd, Port Alberni BC.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Kidney Foundation of Canada in Randy’s name.

To read Randy’s full obituary and share stories and condolences with the family, please visit www.chapelofmemories.ca.

Chapel of Memories