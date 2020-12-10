1982-2020 ~ It is with a heavy heart we advise of the unexpected passing of Robin Parfitt, as a result of complications from surgery. He was surrounded by his family in his final hours. Robin is survived by his parents Dewayne and Elizabeth Parfitt, brother Ryan {Christine), his 3 cats, Leo, Annie and Buddy, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.

Robin was born in Prince George and lived there until the family moved to Port Alberni in 1989. He attended Eighth Avenue School, E.J. Dunn Middle School and graduated from Alberni District Secondary School (ADSS) in 2000.

Robin was also a volunteer with the Cherry Creek Fire Department for a few years, and also volunteered for many years at Alberni Valley United Church assisting with the technical part of the Sunday Church services.

Over his lifetime he surrounded himself with many friends and acquaintances who shared his many interests. He was our “techie” and was our go to person for computer and other technical issues and needs.

He also shared this knowledge with some of his employers and friends. Robin also learned a lot about auto mechanics from local friends and loved to get his hands dirty.

There will be no service for Robin. A gathering of friends and family will take place sometime next year when current restrictions are relaxed. In lieu flowers a donation to Alberni Valley United Church, 3747 Church St. ,Port Alberni, BC., V9Y 1T5 or a charity of your choice.

Stories, condolences and messages to the family may be offered at www.chapelofmemories.ca

The family wishes to thank the doctors, and nurses at West Coast General Hospital and the Critical Care Team of the B.C. Ambulance Service for their support and help with Robin’s care.

Also thanks go to all those friends and family who have passed along their thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.

Robin. You will always be loved and remembered. Rest in peace.

Chapel of Memories