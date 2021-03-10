1952-2021 ~ Brown, Susan Mary, passed away peacefully at home after a short battle with cancer with her family by her side. Born in Port Alberni on February 13, 1952.

Predeceased by her parents Ralph and Betty Hepler and sister Barb.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 50 years Clayton Brown, son Jim Brown and his children Ashley and Clayton (Shivani Banotra); daughter Trish (Edwin) Meader and their children Brayden, Logan and Madison; as well as nieces and loving friends.

Susan had a love of animals. There wasn’t a dog she didn’t love. She always made sure anyone who popped in left full and satisfied. Susan was a spiritual soul. She took great comfort in her devotion and belief in God. She was a kind and caring person and always the first to lend a helping hand. Susan took great pride in her volunteer work and was involved with the MS Society for many years.

The family would like to thank Dr. Damian White, Marnie McGregor and the rest of the Palliative Care Team for all they did to help Mom. You all truly went above and beyond.

A special thank you to Melinda Brown for all your help, support and comfort.

There will be no service. The family would greatly appreciate donations to the Canadian Cancer Society. Stories, memories and condolences may be offered to the family at www.chapelofmemories.ca