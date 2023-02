Yaac?aa?aat Earl Mundy ~













February 10, 2023

Hereditary Chief, House of Ekoothlaht

Yaac?aa?aat Earl Mundy CELEBRATION OF LIFE ~

April 8th 2023

1:00 pm at the ANAF in Ucluelet. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.yatesmemorial.ca

250-723-5859

