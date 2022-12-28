Bryce Casavant of Port Alberni graduated with a doctorate in social sciences from Royal Roads University in 2020. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Bryce Casavant of Port Alberni graduated with a doctorate in social sciences from Royal Roads University in 2020. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

COLUMN: Premier Eby’s housing solution needs to consider environment

Conservation officers could be left holding the bag on consequences, says Bryce Casavant

Yet again British Columbia’s conservation officers are on the precipice of being left to hold the bag on the consequences of large-scale provincial policies, and the BCGEU (their own union) is noticeably missing in action.

Premier Eby is adopting, in part, a “build more” approach to B.C.’s housing shortage. Under his direction, the Province of B.C. is staged to implement legislation mandating certain development and housing inventory increases. This downloads various levels of responsibility to individual municipalities. The spillover effect, which will inevitably take place, is poised to increase urban expansion in an already stressed green interface.

As the province directs municipalities to “build more” there is little discussion about loss of wildlife habitat, increased human presence, and the foreseeable consequences this will have on wildlife and the environment. Without a clear response plan to further encroachments within the human-wildlife interface, it should be expected that public complaints regarding wildlife, water quality, and garbage management will continue to increase. Unfortunately, the responsibility for resolving these matters will then be further downloaded to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS).

With low officer staffing levels, increased mental health absences, and a never ending paramilitarized approach to wildlife management, the future appears bleak for humans and non-humans alike – expect more wildlife deaths, further public outrage, and a never-ending string of problems. However, there is another picture that can be painted on the housing canvas, one that considers the environment and wildlife during statutory creation. I offer Premier Eby two higher level and solution-oriented points for consideration:

1) When planning to remove green interface habitat, developers must report on future expectations of human-wildlife interactions. The municipality must then implement a preliminary response plan that makes a reasonable and informed effort to alleviate nuisance calls to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) and other policing resources. Allowing continued urban expansion, with no planning for the inevitable wildlife interactions, creates a situation where developers profit immediately while the public and conservation services bear the brunt of long-term true costs.

2) The province must stop subsidizing municipal emergency responses to wildlife complaints. The Police Act mandates that policing costs are paid through property taxes. As constables under the Police Act, the BCCOS must bill back to the municipality of origin all policing fees related to wildlife complaints, otherwise the province is paying for what are essentially municipal policing matters. This adjustment has a reasonable expectation of lowering call volumes and recouping revenues to assist with future staffing levels.

A conservation officer’s time is best spent enforcing hunting laws and other matters of a provincial nature.

While there are many nuanced areas of environmental management that could be debated, the two points I have raised here are structural policy considerations that stand to benefit the environment, wildlife, individual officers, and the public. We simply cannot continue to urbanize wildlife habitat without adequate planning and resources for the inevitable human-wildlife concerns that will arise.

Dr. Bryce J. Casavant is the Director of Conservation Intelligence at the environmental charity Pacific Wild Alliance. He is a former B.C. conservation officer and lectures at Royal Roads University in the legal aspects of environmental management.

Conservation

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
EDITORIAL: Addressing challenges of 2023 will take teamwork

Just Posted

A bear nearing recycling and garbage bins. (Submitted photo)
COLUMN: Premier Eby’s housing solution needs to consider environment

B.C. athletes shot for the stars in 2022. Clockwise from top left: Melanie Vogal, Rio Crystal, Teagan Dunnett, Kimberly Newell. (Photos submitted)
From cross-Arctic treks to Olympic dreams, B.C. athletes made 2022 one for the books

Leah Hollins and Kathy MacNeil prepare for public forum in Chemainus. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Island Health board chair reflects on challenges and accomplishments of the past year

Lady Rose Marine Services owner Greg Willmon, centre, and MV Frances Barkley captain John Adam, right of Willmon, jointly accept an SS Beaver medal from the Maritime Museum of B.C. at a ceremony Dec. 6, 2022. (PHOTO COURTESY MARITIME MUSEUM OF B.C.)
Iconic passenger vessel MV Frances Barkley wins SS Beaver Medal