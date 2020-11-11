Bill Groeneveld of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 places a poppy on the grave of Armand Fournier to mark Remembrance Day. Each year, Groeneveld and Roy Buchanan place poppies on all of the crosses in the Field in of Honour. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)

EDITORIAL: A reminder of what veterans fought for

As Remembrance Day approaches, a reminder of what they fought for

Canadians are pretty good about observing Remembrance Day.

Last year, in a Historica Canada poll, 41 per cent said they would be attending a service. Almost 90 per cent said they thought it was important to honour veterans.

We wear the poppy, we visit the cenotaphs, we lay wreaths.

It’s a shame we don’t take it more to heart what it means.

Although we honour all of our service people, past and current, on Nov. 11, at this point, with the last Canadian First World War veteran having died more than decade ago, we are primarily celebrating the accomplishments of our Second World War veterans.

Academics may argue vehemently sometimes that the real impetus of the Second World War was a contest of competing imperialist interests, but for the average person, from the West at least, who fought in Europe 75 to 81 years ago, and for Canadians today, it was an ideological struggle between freedom and tyranny.

To break it down even more simply, it was a fight for democracy.

Last month British Columbians elected a new government. We accomplished this with barely half of registered voters.

Even if you factor in COVID-19, that is abysmal and emblematic of a decades-long trend. From 1928 to 1979, voter turnout hovered around the 70 per cent mark. It spiked to almost 80 per cent in 1983, but has been in steady decline ever since.

It’s even worse when you consider not every person who is eligible to vote is registered.

We don’t want to try to speak for veterans, obviously, but it seems like one of the best ways we could honour them is to not take for granted that which they sacrificed so much for.

And if you don’t think it’s important to that generation, just look up the voter turnout by age group statistics.

Yes, you could make the argument that freedom includes the freedom to choose not to vote, but we think that’s a cop out.

Of course, it’s pretty easy to be cynical about politics, but it is certainly not going to change by staying home from the polls.

— Black Press

Remembrance Day

Port Alberni veteran Bruce Proudfoot was born in Porthcawl, Wales and joined the British Army as a Royal Engineer apprentice at age 15.
Don Bryant, who passed away in October 2020, presents a Certificate of Merit to fellow Legion member and daughter Linda Biamonte in 2014. (PHOTO COURTESY SONJA DRINKWATER)
Bob Kangiesser, then and now.
Jan Jansma was 10 years old when Canadian troops marched through his hometown of Een in the Netherlands, days before Canada helped liberate the Netherlands during the Second World War. He looks at scrapbooks of photos from his life around that time. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Susan McCarthy, the youngest daughter of the late Robert McVie, holds a newspaper clipping of her father helping plant the Vimy oak tree in Port Alberni’s Field of Honour at Greenwood Cemetery. (PHOTO COURTESY TRICIA ABBOTT)
Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Heather Maling and crash researcher Radovan Zivanovic searching for small pieces from the crash site where Officer Henry Carruthers, of Trail, was killed in the Second World War. Photo: Submitted
Dover Bay Secondary School. (File photo)
This image released by Hulu shows activist Greta Thunberg in a scene from the documentary “I Am Greta.” The film premieres Friday on Hulu. (Hulu via AP)
Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
A woman lays flowers following Remembrance Day ceremonies at God’s Acre Veteran’s Cemetery in Victoria, B.C., on Sunday, November 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company’s lab, in Surrey, B.C., on March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
