EDITORIAL: Alberni Valley graduates rise to the occasion

Congratulations to the Class of 2022

Graduation week always arrives with a mixture of hope and uncertainty, a pinch of humour, a dash of temerity and a taste of desperation.

Students are wrapping up final exams, making plans for graduation and prom, and wondering what the heck is going to happen when the final bell rings on their high school time. That final summer between high school and post-secondary plans seemed a long way in the future a few short months ago, and now it’s here.

The Class of 2022 has been one of the most resilient of the decade, whether students are graduating from ADSS, Eighth Avenue Learning Centre, North Island College or another learning institution. For the first time in three years, graduation ceremonies are being held in person. Some modicum of normalcy has returned after three years of a worldwide pandemic not seen in a century.

Students ascending the stage have had to ‘roll with it,’ and they have done so in a series of superb roulades.

We are buoyed by the confidence portrayed by this year’s graduates, even as they take their first steps into adulthood in such mercurial, uncertain times.

Like a good recipe, the ingredients for grad week are always the same, but the final result differs depending on personal touches. Graduates, you are all the mixers of your own recipes. May you enjoy the process of getting to graduation, and savour the moment.

— Alberni Valley News

Alberni ValleyAlberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictEducationGraduation 2022IndigenousPort Alberni

