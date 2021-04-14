CVR editorial

EDITORIAL: April is World Autism Month

With so many worthy official “days” and months it’s hard to keep track…

With so many worthy official “days” and months it’s hard to keep track.

Most people are aware of April being Daffodil Month, in support of the Canadian Cancer Society. It is also Organ Donation Awareness month.

Some may not know April also marks World Autism Month—a time to bring people more aware of one of the fastest growing and most commonly diagnosed neurological disorders in the country.

The 2018 National Autism Spectrum Disorder Surveillance System (NASS) Report estimates autism’s prevalence as 1 in 66 children in Canada. This includes 1 in 42 boys and 1 in 189 girls.

Its prevalence in Canada has increased by more than 100 per cent in the past 10 years.

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is such a complex disorder that no two people on the spectrum are alike. A common explanation is that “if you have met one person with autism, you have met one person with autism.”

And yet, we are so quick to judge.

The theme the United Nations General Assembly chose for World Autism Awareness Day in 2021 is Inclusion in the Workplace: Challenges and Opportunities in a Post-Pandemic World. In Canada, this day was acknowledged on April 2.

The social isolation we have experienced globally thanks to the novel coronavirus pandemic has magnified the unique difficulties of individuals and families with members who are neurodivergent. The UN recognizes that the pandemic has highlighted inequalities from income to access to health care, protection under the law and political inclusion.

This year’s global theme was chosen to place focus on obstacles people with autism face such as discriminatory hiring practices and workplace environments.

Slowly, employers in developing countries are turning toward inclusivity in their hiring practices.

It’s not just employers who need to take a hard look at the way neurodiverse people are treated. We all need to take the time to learn about ASD rather than shun someone who behaves differently than we do.

It is an important first step in opening up the discussion on the issue.

—Black Press

Autism Awareness MonthEditorials

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: Island Health solemnly reflects upon the fifth anniversary of opioid crisis

Just Posted

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: Parhar picks up win in Partner with a Pro

Next Sunday, April 18 is a two man best ball

Two of the heritage buildings from McLean Mill National Historic Site that have been restored at the Port Alberni tourist attraction. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
McLean Mill application breaks new ground for ALC

Process just another ‘misstep’ by city, says critic

Coulson Aviation’s newest Chinook helicopter, N43CU, takes to the air above the Alberni Valley Regional Airport following a complete airframe conversion into a helitanker, April 8, 2021. (PHOTO COURTESY BILL MCLEOD)
Coulson Aviation’s newest helitanker takes flight

Converted Chinook helitanker off to U.S. for new paint job

Dave Cusson, Community Policing Manager with the City of Port Alberni, offers some tips for pedestrian safety in a Community Policing video. (SCREENSHOT)
City of Port Alberni on way to dubious pedestrian safety record

Pedestrian crashes a growing concern in Port Alberni

Photo collage of loved ones lost to substance use and overdose. (Photo courtesy Moms Stop The Harm)
B.C. overdose deaths still rising 5 years after public health emergency declared

Moms Stop the Harm calls on B.C. to provide safe supply in response to deadly illicit drug use

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FIle)
VIDEO: ‘Extremely, extremely rare’ blood clots ‘may be linked’ to AstraZeneca, Health Canada says

One case of the adverse effect has been reported in Canada

Commercial trucks head south towards the Pacific Highway border crossing Wednesday (April 14, 2021). The union representing Canadian border officers wants its members to be included on the frontline priority list for the COVID-19 vaccine. (Aaron Hinks photo)
CBSA officers’ union calls for vaccine priority in B.C.

Border officers at ports including, YVR and land crossings should ‘not be left behind’

(Amandalina Letterio - Capital News)
Kelowna demonstrators show support for Vancouver Island logging activists

Two Kelowna men stood atop a pedestrian bridge on Harvey Avenue to raise awareness about old-growth forests

City workers from Duncan were busy recently putting up street signs in both Hul’q’umi’num’ and English. (Submitted photo)
Hul’q’umi’num street signs installed in downtown Duncan

Partnership with Cowichan Tribes sees English street names twinned with Indigenous language

A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Kelowna Mountie charged with assault for caught-on-camera violent arrest

Const. Siggy Pietrzak was filmed punching a suspected impaired driver at least 10 times during an arrest

Homicide investigators who asked not to be identified put up signs Wednesday, April 14, along the Nanaimo Parkway in the area where a body was found March 31. RCMP are asking for witnesses or dash cam footage as the suspicious death has now been ruled a homicide. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Suspicious death along the highway in Nanaimo now being investigated as a homicide

RCMP identify victim as Randell Charles Thomas, repeat call for any information related to the case

A screenshot from a Nuu-chah-nulth healing song and performance created in collaboration between Hjalmer Wenstob and Timmy Masso. (Screenshot from YouTube)
WATCH: Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation brothers produce COVID-19 healing song

Hjalmer Wenstob and Timmy Masso share dance and inspiration.

Health Canada headquarters in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
Health Canada releases guidelines for reducing COVID-19 transmission at home

Improve indoor air quality by opening up your windows and doors, among the encouraged ventilation measures

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read