This carved sign was located outside of the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Centre until 2011. (JERRY FEVENS PHOTOGRAPHY)

EDITORIAL: Carved sign deserves better fate than becoming another sign

Many people want the City of Port Alberni to put the sign back where it came from…

News that the carved focal point sign that used to grace the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce property has been repaired has generated a lot of buzz for the past week.

Many people want the City of Port Alberni to put the sign back where it came from, and forget about spending thousands of dollars on a new welcome sign.

The sign, designed by artist Kim Schroeder and carved by Elmar Schultes, was first erected at the chamber in the 1980s, and stayed there until the new visitors’ centre was built in 2011.

The focal point sign is a beautiful piece of artwork and deserves to have a place in our city—maybe at the visitors’ centre, maybe at Harbour Quay, as long as it goes somewhere that people can stop and admire it.

Using it as a welcome sign is not the place.

We’ve struggled with our identity for decades—before the focal sign was dismantled and the new visitors’ centre constructed, the infamous ‘Bear Tracks and Lumber Jacks’ theme was unveiled to criticism. It never took off, although one of the logos was used for a little while on wayfinding signs and letterhead.

The ‘Welcome to the Alberni Valley’ sign that sits on the side of Highway 4 a few hundred metres beyond Coombs Country Candy is starting to look tired. It needs a new coat of paint and some lighting. It was installed in the mid-2000s, a project of the late Cherry Creek area director Glenn Wong.

While this sign has been a welcome to millions of travellers as they come down the Highway 4 Hump since then, it welcomes people to a place that is not located on any map. Travellers will often say they have never been to Port Alberni, even though they drove to Tofino, because they didn’t realize Walmart or Starbucks were actually located in ‘Port Alberni’.

The idea of having a ‘Port Alberni’ sign—a city that has official map representation—has been discussed off and on since then, with no resolution.

The financial strain of the coronavirus pandemic cannot mean that the city comes to a standstill. The welcome sign has been on the books for a number of years, and a decision needs to be made on what design is best suited, and how much it will cost.

The focal point sign was never easy to read for traffic passing by; which could explain why it was never reinstalled once the visitors’ centre was rebuilt. It deserves a better fate as a piece of art.

— Alberni Valley News

Port Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Canada should look at Switzerland’s political system

Just Posted

EDITORIAL: Carved sign deserves better fate than becoming another sign

Many people want the City of Port Alberni to put the sign back where it came from…

ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni’s Rollin Art Centre calling all kids

Send us a video of yourself and a project you are currently working on

A LOOK BACK: Port Alberni during the Depression

Take a peek at Alberni Valley history with Alberni Valley Museum

Alberni Valley Words on Fire goes digital

Spoken word event will feature the editor of a provincial best-seller

Get ready for Day in the Life—Port Alberni Pandemic edition!

Send the Alberni Valley News photos of what you’ve been doing during the pandemic and we’ll share them

VIDEO: Six Canadian Forces members killed in helicopter crash honoured at ceremony

Helicopter crashed into the Ionian Sea off the coast of Greece on April 29

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

FortisBC program to help students learn about energy from home

Lessons challenge students to consider social, ethical, environmental implications of energy use

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

B.C. teacher suspended for showing ‘incel’ documentary to Grade 12 class

Video contained violent ‘graphic, cartoon-like, sexually-explicit’ images of women as sex objects

COVID-19 burnout: Can-do attitude gives way to anxiety, despair for many

One-fifth of Canadians say they will experience ‘high levels’ of depression if isolation continues into summer

Problem solving a pandemic: a B.C. man on working for Doctors Without Borders in Pakistan

The second of a two-part series on how COVID-19 is affecting Islam’s holy month

Mount Cain estimates losses of $150k after being forced to end season early due to COVID-19

Mount Cain expects to be able to re-open next season, but the details are high up in the air.

Home prices won’t recover from COVID for at least 2 years, CMHC says

Preliminary figures indicate that about one in 10 Canadian home owners have deferred mortgage payments

Most Read