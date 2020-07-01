EDITORIAL: Class of 2020, you survived a surreal year

You earned every day of this final year of your elementary and secondary schooling

Dear Class of 2020:

You rock.

While some may be tempted to say this graduating class wasn’t a “real” graduating class—sort of like the winning baseball season with the asterisk—pay no attention. You earned every day of this final year of your elementary and secondary schooling.

The Class of 2020 has the distinction of being the first graduating class to adapt to online learning whether you wanted to or not. While you likely found it frustrating, you will be able to look back in a year and say ‘we broke ground for the class of 2021 and we survived.’

The Class of 2020 is resilient. Spring Break arrived like usual, then everything changed. And changed. And changed again.

Classes were cancelled, and you rolled with it.

Classes were reinstated if anyone wanted to attend, and you rolled with that too.

While ‘adulting’ may not be what you intended to start doing before prom and grad ceremonies, you showed your flexibility by dealing with whatever was thrown at you.

While the conclusion may not have been what you pictured it would be when you began your final year of high school in September, it was no less meaningful.

You couldn’t have prom in the traditional way, but you found a way to celebrate anyway—some with the prom cruise and others by having prom brought to your driveway.

You bought your fancy dresses and suits and wore them anyway.

You got to cross the stage, you just did it over several weeks instead of several hours.

None of us know what the upcoming September will look like, but that doesn’t matter right now.

Own your graduation, Class of 2020: you’ve earned it.

— Alberni Valley News

Graduation 2020Port Alberni