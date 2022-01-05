EDITORIAL: Continuing the spirit of generosity

The festive season is over, but the need for generosity still remains.

Each year in late November and in December, numerous food drives, fundraising initiatives and other measures are held to support food banks and help those around us who are in need.

These efforts are important and they help organizations in our community and in our province as they provide assistance to those in need. But poverty, hunger and food insecurity are not seasonal or temporary problems.

Each month, more than 80,000 people in British Columbia, including 10,000 seniors, receive assistance from food banks in this province. In addition, 496,000 meals are provided through shelters, soup kitchens and school lunches.

Hunger is an issue in communities of all sizes and in all parts of this province. And it is a problem that is not going away.

Nationwide, around 10 per cent of the Canadian population lives below the poverty line, and more than 1.3 million food bank visits a month were recorded over the past year. The number of food bank visits has increased by more than 20 per cent since 2019.

Across Canada, children comprise more than one-third of those who need the services of a food bank, and 19 per cent of Canadian households with children experienced food insecurity in 2020.

These figures and statistics are chilling and disturbing. Hunger and poverty should be unthinkable in a country as rich as Canada.

There is a need for long-term solutions and strategies to address these issues. This will involve plenty of discussion and dialogue. However, the immediate focus must be to assist those who are in need.

The spirit of caring seen during the festive season was impressive and inspiring, and it helped to meet a need during some of the coldest days of the year. If this same spirit of giving and generosity can continue, the results will benefit many among us who are still in need.

