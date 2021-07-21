Editorial: Drought stresses need for water conservation

The City of Nanaimo is moving to Stage 3 water restrictions, asking residents to voluntarily conserve water where possible. (File photo)

The City of Nanaimo is moving to Stage 3 water restrictions, asking residents to voluntarily conserve water where possible. (File photo)

We had all of spring and a few weeks of summer to try to have our yards looking like something out of Better Homes and Gardens magazine. Now we’ve reached that time of year when green and pristine lawns can start to fall out of fashion.

With drought conditions arriving on eastern Vancouver Island, residents are being asked to aggressively conserve water.

The province noted that the east coast of the Island reached Level 4 drought conditions earlier this month on the 0-5 scale, meaning that “adverse impacts” were becoming likely for people and ecosystems.

The City of Port Alberni is only at Stage 1 water restrictions, but if this hot, dry weather keeps up, tighter water restrictions are likely to follow.

Our neighbours across the hump in Nanaimo are already at Stage 3 watering restrictions and property owners are being asked to voluntarily cut back on their water use, particularly watering lawns.

“Lawns naturally go dormant in the summer months and return with fall rains,” a City of Nanaimo press release noted.

The City of Port Alberni offers some tips for saving water on its website. Don’t run the water when brushing your teeth, shaving, washing dishes or cleaning vegetables. Water only during the cool parts of the day, preferably in the morning, and install shut-off nozzles on garden hoses. Sweep outdoor surfaces rather than hosing them down. Check for leaks in pipes, hoses and faucets. The province mentioned shorter showers as another water-conservation tip.

Even though water supplies aren’t in dire straits, let’s show water smarts and respect for our resource. We’re pretty sure our yards will be almost as enjoyable, even if verdant is no longer en vogue.


