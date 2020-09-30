BC Premier John Horgan called a snap election on Monday (Sept. 21). (Black Press file photo)

EDITORIAL: Election forces change, uncertainty for Mid Island-Pacific Rim riding

The Mid Island-Pacific Rim riding is heading into a snap election at a time when we least need it.

The province of British Columbia—and the Mid Island-Pacific Rim riding—is heading into a snap election at a time when we least need it.

New Democrat Party leader John Horgan’s election call wasn’t much of a surprise, following the flurry of funding announcements preceding his press conference. Whether it was necessary only a year before a scheduled provincial election date remains to be seen.

Horgan was riding the highest popularity numbers of any premier in Canada for the way he has approached the coronavirus pandemic. This despite holding a minority government. When the BC Green Party leadership changed, Sonia Furstenau assured Horgan their tenuous partnership would remain in place—meaning the government would have stability without an election.

That wasn’t good enough for Horgan, who said stability will only come with a majority government. It was a bold move to make, and possibly the wrong one.

Forcing a snap election was clearly something his federal counterpart decided wasn’t worth it—at least this year. Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh reached an agreement with the Liberal Party and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that ensured the Liberals will retain power as Canada continues dealing with the pandemic.

For the Mid Island-Pacific Rim riding, this election will usher in a new era. Scott Fraser, who has held the NDP MLA seat for more than a decade, announced earlier this month he will not seek re-election. The announcement paves the way for new candidates to step up, although the way the riding is steeped in NDP orange, it will be tough for anyone outside the party.

When nominations close on Oct. 2 the NDP and BC Liberal parties will likely have candidates with municipal experience: Tofino mayor Josie Osborne has declared her intent to run as the NDP candidate, and Port Alberni city councillor Helen Poon has stepped forward for the Liberals.

Longtime social advocate Graham Hughes of Port Alberni has said he will run as an independent if he garners the required number of signatures. He will be the first independent candidate to run for the MLA’s seat in this riding in many years.

It took Fraser three elections before he was able to sit as a member of government in British Columbia. Having a sitting MLA for Mid Island-Pacific Rim may be shortlived.

—Alberni Valley News

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictBC politicsBC Votes 2020Port Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
OPINION: Stop telling students to study STEM over humanities for post-COVID world

Just Posted

B.C. salmon farms challenge activists’ demands for site closures

News reporting also unfair, inaccurate and distorted

EDITORIAL: Election forces change, uncertainty for Mid Island-Pacific Rim riding

The Mid Island-Pacific Rim riding is heading into a snap election at a time when we least need it.

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs prepare for unusual 2020-21 season

Questions remain about funding, fans in seats at the Alberni Valley Multiplex

VALLEY SENIORS: Seniors stay active in Port Alberni with Bob Dailey Stadium

Port Alberni resident Jules Gaudreault enjoys stadium’s track

City of Port Alberni applies for grant funding for Quay to Quay pathway

Pathway connecting Harbour Quay and Victoria Quay could come with a $7 million price tag

Orange Shirt Society launches first textbook on residential school history

Phyllis Webstad and Joan Sorley worked on the 156-page book to help educate students

Abandoned Neucel mill in Port Alice to cost at least $17 million to decommission

Removing hazardous waste and de-risking the site ratchet up bill to taxpayers

Metis pilot Teara Fraser profiled in new DC Comics graphic novel of women heroes

The Canadian pilot’s entry is titled: ‘Teara Fraser: Helping Others Soar’

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Growing food sovereignty at Klemtu

Greenhouse and grow boxes help create circular food economy for Kitasoo/Xai’xais First Nations

Horgan vows to replace B.C.’s shared senior care rooms in 10 years

$1.4 billion construction on top of staff raises, single-site work

More sex abuse charges laid against B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’

Investigators now focussing efforts on alleged victims within the Glad Tidings Church community

Experts worry social restrictions might be tough to swallow after months of freedom

COVID-19 cases back on the rise in Canada

Most Read