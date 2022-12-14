From left to right, Salvation Army Captain Matt Kean, Chilliwack Food Bank co-ordinator Don Armstrong, Chilliwack farmer Larissa Garcia, and Captain Fiona Kean. (BC Egg photo)

From left to right, Salvation Army Captain Matt Kean, Chilliwack Food Bank co-ordinator Don Armstrong, Chilliwack farmer Larissa Garcia, and Captain Fiona Kean. (BC Egg photo)

EDITORIAL: Food needs exist throughout the year, not just at Christmas

‘Social assistance funding, pension rates, housing costs all contribute to the need for food banks’

At this time of year, during the season of giving, people are collecting donations of food and money to support food banks.

The level of generosity is impressive and these donations are helping individuals and families through what could otherwise be a bleak and dismal festive season.

In a country as rich as Canada, food banks should not be needed. However, the reality is that the number of food bank recipients in this country is continuing to increase. The need for this assistance remains throughout the year.

According to Food Banks B.C., food banks in this province provide more than 125,000 meals to British Columbians. The number of visits has been increasing in recent years.

RELATED: Skyrocketing demand at Chilliwack Food Bank definitely a result of inflationary pressures

Nearly one-third of all food bank users in this province are children, and the number of seniors using these services has increased by 20 per cent over the last two years.

Nationwide, while nearly half of the recipients are on social assistance or disability-related supports, one in seven are people who are employed.

The donations and food drives at this time of year are helpful, but they are not enough.

People are struggling to feed themselves and their families at all times of the year. Poverty and hunger affect individuals and families long after the festive season has ended. The spirit of giving shown in December is just as important in March or August or October.

In addition, the issues leading to hunger and poverty are complex, and addressing these issues is just as important as providing food to those in need.

Social assistance funding, pension rates, housing costs and other factors all contribute to the need for food banks.

Until these issues are addressed and until action is taken, the need for public generosity will continue, throughout the year.

– Black Press Media

BC OpinionsEditorialsFood BankSalvation Army

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
OPINION: Conserving forest, grassland and wetland ecosystems in B.C. has global impact
Next story
LETTER: Acts of generosity, kindness restore woman’s faith in humanity

Just Posted

The ADSS senior boys practice in the gymnasium during Totem Media Day (Dec. 8, 2022). (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni gets ready for return of Totem basketball tournament

Royal Canadian Legion Br. 293 members Vickey Mooney and Connie Richardson participate in the colour party at the Remembrance Day flag raising in front of Port Alberni City Hall in 2020. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
Port Alberni Legion could be losing Ladies’ Auxiliary

New B.C. Premier David Eby welcomes Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA Josie Osborne into his cabinet as B.C. Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation. (PROVINCE OF B.C. PHOTO)
Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA gets new B.C. cabinet position under David Eby

School District 70-Pacific Rim’s head office is located in Port Alberni, B.C. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni mother loses appeal over Indigenous smudging in school

Pop-up banner image