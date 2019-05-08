EDITORIAL: Have faith in our community, and make sure to tell others

Alberni Valley businesses had the chance to shine on April 26…

Alberni Valley businesses had the chance to shine on April 26 during the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce’s annual Community Excellence Awards, and they did just that in front of a sold out crowd at the Italian Hall.

The awards have expanded to 18 now, recognizing businesses for everything from excellence to service, social media presence or sustainability. There are awards for citizen of the year, youth of the year and women in leadership. They highlight veteran businesspeople as well as those who are breaking into Port Alberni’s economy.

A week later, the Young Professionals of the Alberni Valley held their first awards, naming a distinguished alumni, a change agent and a valued partnership. The award categories were well thought out, and speak to the direction this organization is headed.

It’s important to recognize good business practices and celebrate successes. The chamber has done this, and so has the YPAV. Their efforts have been noticed within the community, as well as outside the Alberni Valley.

The latter points to why it is so important to proudly promote our community outside our boundaries.

Anthony Everett, the president and CEO of Tourism Vancouver Island, raved about the professionalism and celebration of the awards. Everett was the keynote speaker this year, and he talked about how communities don’t do enough to blow their own horn.

He related stories from two communities where he has lived and worked, hearing residents telling visitors to go elsewhere for products or services—the message being, ‘there’s nothing important in our community.’

Everett pointed out this attitude is counter-productive to a city’s success.

Take the tongue-in-cheek ‘Worst Place to Live’ social media campaign from a few years ago. Those of us living in the Alberni Valley who were in on the joke and the sarcasm thought it was hilarious. Those who promote our city for a living, though, sought to stamp out the campaign because the jokes didn’t go over so well for people who weren’t ‘in the know’.

The Alberni Valley has a lot going for it, and has a thriving business scene full of entrepreneurs and people who have faith in our community.

We need to take Everett’s advice and show others that we too have faith in our community, and are willing to crow about it.

— Alberni Valley News

Previous story
Peanut allergies: Research shows ‘oral immunotherapy’ is safe for preschoolers

Just Posted

ARTS AROUND: Find your new favourite book at Port Alberni’s Giant Book Sale

Book sale is a major fundraiser for the Community Arts Council

Ladybird undefeated so far in Port Alberni spring basketball league

Last week was the third week of Men’s Spring League action

Alberni Motocross hosts racing action

Round 3 of the Honda Canada Island Championship Series took place in Port Alberni

Trucker films near-miss on Highway 4 near Alberni Summit

‘I have a collection of those videos,’ says driver Fred Gorosh

Beaver Creek club unveils new playground

Beaver Creek Community Hall celebrated its 70th birthday last weekend

Royal baby’s name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Buckingham Palace has released the name of Meghan and Harry’s baby boy

BC Ferries launches summer discount promotion

1,600 sailings discounted in effort to attract custom and spread ferry traffic

Not just contact sports: New UBC research finds surfers downplay risk of concussion, too

Surf Canada implemented a concussion protocol in May 2018

Surrey MLA seeks to make it illegal to drive with ‘unlawfully possessed’ gun in car

Surrey-Cloverdale Liberal MLA Marvin Hunt expected to introduce his private member’s bill Wednesday afternoon

B.C. MP delivers emotional farewell to House of Commons to fight cancer

Langley-Aldergrove MP Mark Warawa has recently gotten out of the hospital after 15 days

Driver killed in B.C. border crash identified as well-loved pastor, father of three

GoFundMe campaign aims to raise $100,000 for family of Port Moody Rev. Tom Cheung

Gay men can now donate blood after 3 months of abstinence: Health Canada

The deferral period was first reduced to one year in 2016, from five years

B.C. man recovering from mysterious head injury hoping to find out what happened

A Go Fund Me has been set up to aid Darrell Moulsdales with expenses related to his recovery

‘A dream:’ Meghan, Harry present royal newborn to the public

Baby Sussex’s name has yet to be announced

Most Read