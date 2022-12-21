Metro Creative photo

EDITORIAL: Holiday doesn’t need to be perfect

There’s a lot of excitement during the festive season…

There’s a lot of excitement during the festive season.

For many, this season, and especially Christmas Day, is the year’s biggest celebration. It’s a time of family and friends enjoying a meal, gift-giving, music, decorations and more.

But the season and the holiday come with high expectations. After all, it’s supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year.

The images of the season can put a lot of pressure and stress on those organizing the holiday celebrations.

According to the Canadian Mental Health Association, 52 per cent of Canadians report feelings of anxiety, depression and isolation during this time of year. This is up from roughly one-quarter of Canadians who feel stressed most days, not just during the festive season.

It’s difficult – perhaps impossible – to create the perfect holiday atmosphere.

For some, finances are stretched, especially this year, as inflation is affecting household budgets.

Others may be coping with ongoing family tensions which can affect the tone of holiday gatherings. A recent separation, divorce or loss of a loved one can also have an effect on the mood during the holiday season.

Even if none of these elements are present, there is no way to guarantee the day will be flawless.

But the festive season doesn’t have to be about creating a picture-perfect moment. The mood at this time of year should be jubilant, not hectic and overwhelming.

This involves setting realistic goals, making time for rest and relaxation, setting aside differences, taking part in enjoyable activities and reaching out to friends and family members for support.

The festive season can be a wonderful time of the year, even if it isn’t picture-perfect.

— Black Press Media

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Bell-ringer appreciates Salvation Army and the ways it helps people

Just Posted

From left to right: Riley Evans, Faith Sutton and Sabella Senft stand outside Port Alberni city hall on Monday, Dec. 12. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni high school students get involved in city politics

The ADSS wrestling team poses for a photo at Queen Margaret’s School in Duncan. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Young Port Alberni wrestlers shine at tournaments

Santa Claus and his sidekick, the Grinch, ride one of the Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Dept. trucks during two days of food drives, Dec. 17–18, 2022. (PHOTO COURTESY BCVFD)
Santa, Grinch team up to help Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Dept. with food drive

Two tiny homes have been placed at the Watyaqit Tiny Home Village site on Fourth Avenue in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
First tiny homes placed on Fourth Avenue in Port Alberni

Pop-up banner image