EDITORIAL: It’s time to stop stereotyping Port Alberni’s homeless population

Homelessness is so much more than a bunch of tents and tarps…

Nanaimo’s Discontent City and other “tent cities” made up of people who are without a home or permanent residence have put a public face to homelessness on Vancouver Island in recent weeks and months. It hasn’t been a good face, judging from numerous comments and social media posts on the Alberni Valley News’ Facebook page as well as others.

Activists with their own agendas intentionally stirring the pot haven’t helped.

Homelessness is so much more than a bunch of tents and tarps gathered defiantly in one spot, usually on public property, trying to make a statement.

Homelessness isn’t just about drug addicts and criminals who prowl the streets of Port Alberni and every other city and town on Vancouver Island. Homelessness is a far more complex issue.

It’s families who can’t find adequate housing in a tight rental market. It’s people who are couch surfing because they don’t make enough on their minimum wage jobs to pay rent.

It’s people on disability who need help.

It’s seniors who need assistance but find there aren’t enough options for them, or places for them to go when they can no longer live at home.

It’s people who leave violent relationships with nothing but the clothes on their back and have to start over.

It’s people who need support to get them back on their feet again after surviving whatever crisis that got them there in the first place.

It’s acknowledging that yes, we have a problem. We have a housing crisis in Port Alberni. We also have an opioid crisis. The two are not mutually exclusive in their needs.

Labeling people with broad brushstrokes—namecalling, using demeaning language when it comes to people who are homeless or of no fixed address—won’t solve the problem of homelessness.

Whatever we are going to do to solve this problem, we need to do it open-mindedly without the blinders of stereotypes.

We must acknowledge that homelessness has many faces, and they all need our help.

— Alberni Valley News

Previous story
LETTER: Why I’ll vote ‘yes’ in B.C. election referendum

Just Posted

EDITORIAL: It’s time to stop stereotyping Port Alberni’s homeless population

Homelessness is so much more than a bunch of tents and tarps…

Canada Post on strike in Port Alberni

No mail service on Oct. 31 as rotating one-day strikes hits four Island communities

VALLEY SENIORS: A special oldtimer gets a facelift

Port Alberni Maritime Heritage Society completes project to bring the Swan back to life

Alberni wrestler to represent Canada on the international stage

Paige Maher is one of 10 athletes from across the country travelling to Japan

Thieves target 10th Avenue Plaza in Port Alberni

Port Alberni RCMP are looking for information from the public

Alberni Valley has a hauntingly good time

Plenty of Halloween activities in Port Alberni over the weekend

B.C. works to prepare for future wildfire, flood seasons

Fire access roads, water storage part of expanded emergency budget

Man linked to B.C. human remains probe awaits bail decision in unrelated assault

Expected to conclude Nov. 1

2 ducks caught in beaver trap cause concern for B.C. man

Same man captured images of a skunk caught in a leg-hold trap in the region

Island NDP MP blasts Liberals for failing to overhaul animal protection provisions

MP MacGregor pushed for stronger action after Teddy case in Duncan

Canada Post warns that rolling strikes leading to ‘escalating’ delays

Union workers in dozens of communities across B.C. have gone on strike

Canadians believe a lot of the worst drivers commute in B.C.: poll

Failing to stop at intersection, not using a signal while turning and hogging parking spots are just a few bad habits witnessed regularly, according to Research Co.

Government to review funding for former governors general, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says people who serve as governor general offer great service to Canada and deserve support in the years after they retire

The strangest things ever returned to B.C. public library

Some things are returned decades late, others never belonged to the library at all

Most Read