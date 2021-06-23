Most lanes remain closed at the Peace Arch border crossing into the U.S. from Canada, where the shared border has been closed for nonessential travel in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. The restrictions at the border took effect March 21, while allowing trade and other travel deemed essential to continue. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Most lanes remain closed at the Peace Arch border crossing into the U.S. from Canada, where the shared border has been closed for nonessential travel in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. The restrictions at the border took effect March 21, while allowing trade and other travel deemed essential to continue. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

EDITORIAL: Lifting the COVID-19 travel restrictions

It is important to remember the pandemic is not over…

The province of British Columbia is relaxing its COVID-19 restrictions and residents are permitted to take out-of-region trips once again.

Many are already planning their trips and last week, within an hour after the provincial announcement about the loosening of restrictions, the BC Ferries website was down.

Allowing recreational travel means British Columbians no longer need to ask if they are taking a trip for the right reasons. It is fine to discover all parts of our province once again.

This is welcome news for tourism-related businesses and for everyone who has been postponing travel as a result of the earlier restrictions.

However, while this loosening of restrictions is welcome news, it is important to remember the pandemic is not over. The mask mandate still remains in place, and it will still be some time before all COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.

Since March 2020, restrictions have been in place because of the global pandemic, and even now, as many British Columbians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, new cases of the virus are still being recorded each day.

In addition, the delta variant, or B.1.617, is a more contagious variant of the initial COVID-19 virus. This variant must be considered in determining COVID-19 mandates and protocols.

As more people receive vaccines and as the number of new cases continues to decline, additional restrictions will be relaxed. And eventually, the pandemic will be a part of our past rather than a constant part of our present.

– Black Press

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Watch out for scam attempts

Just Posted

Jennifer Quist was the first to purchase a tickets at the Rotary Club of Port Alberni 50/50 Salmon Derby Raffle drive-thru ticket booth on Saturday, June 19, 2021. The booth will be set up in front of Scotiabank every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Labour Day. (TERESA BIRD/ Alberni Valley News)
BIZ BEAT: Rotary Club of Port Alberni opens drive-thru raffle tickets

Darleen Watts, president of the Westcoast Native Healthcare Society turns over some soil to Haa’yuups (Ron Hamilton) during a ceremonial ground-breaking for a new building at Tsawaayuus-Rainbow Gardens on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Site manager Gerri Thomas looks on. The event had to be moved indoors after a rain squall soaked the area shortly before everything was about to begin outside. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Tsawaayuus-Rainbow Gardens expanding with five-storey apartment

A coroner’s inquest is taking place at the Capitol Theatre. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
B.C. teen refused earlier trip to hospital, coroner’s inquest hears

The Somass Sawmill sits idle in early May 2021. While the kilns have been in use occasionally, and the lot has been used to store woodchips this spring, the mill has been curtailed since July 27, 2017. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni to expropriate Somass Sawmill from Western Forest Products