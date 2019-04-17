EDITORIAL: Local businesses are the heart of a community

In August 2006, the Alberni Valley News published its first publication with the intention to provide factual, up-to-date local and area news. In the ensuing 13 years we have morphed from a once a week print-only product to twice a week with a website, and now to a digital-first platform with a daily website and thick, once-a-week print edition.

We are part of Black Press Media, an award-winning team of 130 journalists and even more salespeople, circulation and distribution employees with a passion for sharing news both in our communities and in those of our sister paper.

Our success starts at home. Without the support of the local and area businesses that advertise in our paper, our specialty products and on our website, the AV News would not exist today.

Proud local businesses are the heart of all communities; without them the economy would slowly disappear and ghost towns would form all over our country. Can you imagine Port Alberni without the businesses we have at our fingertips? It would be difficult to stay and have to drive an hour to Nanaimo each time you need an item.

Can you imagine what it would be like without the support from our local businesses for sports teams and community events, or the numerous non-profit organizations that help those in need in our community? They would be nonexistent as many local events rely heavily on business sponsorship.

Local businesses bring communities together socially and economically. Without local business, the unemployment rate would be greater and residents would have to either move from the area or travel to work every day.

Shopping locally is a win-win for everyone involved. It keeps the economy vibrant and the community news being reported on a local level.

Local businesses often support community events and athletics by using a portion of their advertising budget to promote others and inform the community. It is important to support not only your local businesses, but also your local community newspaper. The newspaper is one of the businesses that supports local youth groups and community events.

Your community newspaper is also the heart of any community as it keeps people connected and informed.

Local matters. Together we can boost our economy by supporting the local businesses that support the local newspaper.

— Alberni Valley News