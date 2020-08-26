Why has wearing a mask become such a divisive issue? (Citizen file)

EDITORIAL: Mask wearing: innocuous advice has turned into polarizing war

Why have masks become such a divisive subject?

Why have masks become such a divisive subject?

During the COVID-19 pandemic we’ve been asked to do a number of things to help prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Initially, we were all asked to stay at home as much as possible in self-isolation. We have been asked to regularly wash our hands with soap and water, or to use hand sanitizer if this is not possible. We have been asked to try not to touch our faces. We’ve been asked not to go out if we are sick. We’ve been asked to stay two metres (six feet) away from others not in our immediate circle. Many businesses shut down temporarily. We’ve been asked to line up outside so that only a small number of people would be in a shop at once.

At first, wearing masks was not part of the health recommendations, but as we got a better handle on the virus and how it spreads, public health officials began to recommend wearing them in some situations, such as when we are indoors and cannot avoid being closer than two metres to others.

Somehow, this innocuous recommendation has become a polarizing war for some.

Some argue that this is about our freedoms being curtailed.

Really? Why is wearing a mask for a few minutes seen as such an imposition? This is, at most, a small inconvenience, not something chipping away at your soul. Masks have somehow become the toilet paper of later-stage COVID precautions. A sense of proportion is needed here.

We must not see it as a cure-all. It does not replace other public health measures, especially distancing and good hand hygiene, but in the interests of doing everything possible to allow us to keep things open, this is another tool in our COVID kit.

To put it simply, just wear a mask when you’re asked to if you’re inside with a bunch of people, or you can’t distance. What have you really got to lose? Nothing.

What have you got to gain? Possibly helping to prevent the spread of the virus.

— Black Press

CoronavirusEditorials

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Plight of old-growth forests more important than forestry industry

Just Posted

Alberni airport gets GPS approach

Airport advisory committee will work on ‘vision’ for Alberni’s airport

Harvard hockey player returns to hometown rink in Port Alberni

Maryna Macdonald coaches at summer camps at Alberni Valley Multiplex

New ‘fly-out’ series attracts general aviation pilots to Port Alberni’s airport

Event is designed to introduce recreational pilots to B.C.-based airports

Highway 4 opened after fuel tanker crash

No injuries to either driver in collision

San Group preps Port Alberni remanufacturing site for warehouses

Buildings will be used to store finished lumber right out of the kilns until they can be shipped

B.C. adds another 58 COVID-19 cases, one at Langley hospital

Infection slows as B.C. prepares to reopen schools

Raptors coach says Toronto, Boston players have discussed boycott, other ideas

The Raptors have been at the forefront of the NBA’s social justice initiatives

Body of missing hiker recovered near Gold River

Laurence Philippsen had set out on a solo backpacking trip in early July

B.C. senior home survey to measure COVID-19 impacts

Residents, relatives invited to describe their experiences

Wildfire burning across border with Okanagan now nearly half contained

Controlled burns are taking place around the outside of the fire to provide a buffer zone free of flammable materials

Feds roll out $2 billion to fund return-to-school safety amid pandemic

Additional $112M will go towards First Nations schools

‘We are not immune:’ Forest fire risk is real even in B.C.’s coastal temperate rainforest

‘The ups are getting a little bit higher and the downs aren’t going as low as they usually do’

‘I don’t drop the ball’: O’Toole promises to fight for West, human rights

O’Toole has already spoken to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, where western alienation was a topic he brought up

NHL playoffs: Pettersson, Toffoli have 3 points apiece as Canucks dump Golden Knights 5-2

Best-of-seven second-round series between Vancouver and Vegas tied at 1-1

Most Read