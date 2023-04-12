Minimum wage is going up $16.75. (Unsplash)

Minimum wage is going up $16.75. (Unsplash)

EDITORIAL: Minimum wage increase won’t offset the cost of inflation

The wage will increase to $16.75 an hour

British Columbia’s economic landscape could change as the province’s minimum wage is set to rise on June 1.

The wage will increase to $16.75 an hour, a 6.9 per cent increase from the present minimum wage of $15.65 an hour.

This addresses the rising cost of living in this province and was done to ensure those who are earning low wages are not left behind, Minister of Labour Harry Bains said.

The last time the province’s minimum wage increased was on June 1, 2022. That increase, at 2.8 per cent, did not have the same shock value as the announcement of the coming increase.

A higher wage will be welcome news for workers, especially those in low-paying jobs. At the same time, the wage increase will not provide workers with a sudden influx of cash.

The most recent provincial statistics, from February, showed British Columbia had an inflation rate of 6.2 per cent from one year earlier. Food costs rose by 9.8 per cent, shelter costs were 6.5 per cent higher and transportation costs increased by 5.9 per cent.

Some households in the province, and each community, are running on extremely lean budgets in order to deal with rising costs.

Wages need to keep pace with the rising cost of living.

At the same time, inflation does not just affect individuals and families. Businesses, especially small businesses with low profit margins, also feel the pinch.

Rising costs for supplies, transportation, utilities and other expenses are all increasing. The minimum wage increase is another factor which must be considered.

Agriculture and the hospitality and tourism sector, mainstays in many parts of this province, will both feel the effects of the wage increase, especially as these industries are already coping with other cost increases. In the coming months, both these sectors will be increasing hiring as they are entering their busy seasons.

The minimum wage increase will provide some much-needed relief for individuals and families struggling with rising costs, but the increase alone will not curb or control inflation.

— Black Press

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: ‘Climate Change’ art exhibit bridges gap between facts, feelings

Just Posted

Theresa Szymanis shows a garbage pile near Devli’s Den Lake to another member of the AV Nature Club. Volunteers spent a couple of hours on Thursday, April 6, 2023 cleaning up most of the pile and hauling it to the Alberni Valley Landfill. (MIKE YOUDS PHOTO)
Alberni Valley Nature Club hauls 140 Kg of trash out of ecologically sensitive area

Cougar Annie Tales will be coming to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni on Thursday, April 13. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Singer-songwriter brings ‘Cougar Annie Tales’ to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

RCMP in Port Alberni say they are looking for the rightful owner of this dog. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni RCMP looking for owners of found dog

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs celebrate a goal in Game 1 of the Coastal Conference quarter-finals against the Victoria Grizzlies. (PHOTO COURTESY CHAISSON CREATIVE)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs to face Surrey Eagles in Coastal semifinals