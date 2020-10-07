One of several photos depicting the exterior mess around the Harbourview Apartments on Third Avenue that was included in a 100-page report to council on the buillding. (CITY OF PORT ALBERNI PHOTO)

EDITORIAL: No excuse for bad buildings in Port Alberni

It is costing taxpayer dollars to have bylaw, RCMP and firefighters respond to calls

Two weeks after the City of Port Alberni slapped remediation orders on two buildings, it is a relief to see some work is being done to fix the numerous problems at both addresses.

In a report more than 100 pages long, the city last month listed evidence, photos and violations for the Port Pub on Argyle Street and Harbourview Apartments on Third Avenue. Officials gave the landlords 30 days to fix up the long list of grievances, or the city would do it at their expense and charge it back to the landlords.

Whose responsibility is it to deal with these buildings? How did they get to such a state of disrepair?

Many have blamed the tenants for the state of the buildings—saying it is their trash, their hoarding, their bad behaviour that has caused the problems. However, safety issues are a landlord’s responsibility.

Both buildings have absentee landlords—one lives in Victoria, and the other is in Richmond. Neither is onsite to ensure emergency exits aren’t welded shut or wires from emergency lights aren’t left exposed. No one is onsite to deal with issues immediately, as they crop up.

If either landlord has a property manager, the process clearly isn’t working.

The state of the buildings and what goes on inside them has caused an incredible waste of time for the RCMP and Port Alberni Fire Department—most of the alarm calls the fire department has responded to so far this year are false alarms. The company tasked with testing safety equipment in the buildings won’t step foot in them due to safety concerns. That’s ludicrous.

The city has a vested interest in keeping the landlords of these buildings on task—it is costing taxpayer dollars to have bylaw, RCMP and firefighters respond to calls. It is also costing the city in reputation: the buildings are located on two main streets, and they both look so terrible city councillors referred to them publicly as ‘offensive’.

One of the buildings, the Harbourview, has already been on the city’s nuisance building list before it was cleaned up briefly.

These buildings should never have gotten to this state before someone acted. Going forward, there will be no excuse to allow this to happen again.

— Alberni Valley News

Municipal Governmentmunicipal politicsPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: City has power, gov’t backing to reduce plastic use and it’s time to use it

Just Posted

Men’s golf club wraps up summer season at Alberni Golf Club

Tuesday Ladies also finish formal season with two-day championship

ARTS AROUND: Mistletoe Market approaches at Rollin Art Centre

Community Arts Council calling all artisans and crafters

Port Alberni store gets creative for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Boutique Belles Amies is inviting people to get crafty with ‘Bras for a Cause’

Soup Campbell leaves behind a legacy in Port Alberni

A small parade of vintage trucks and Model A Fords took to the streets on Sept. 5

Port Alberni park closed due to bear sightings

Bears may have become food-conditioned by park garbage cans

COVID-19 cases increased 40 per cent in Canada over past seven days, Tam says

The vast majority of new cases across Canada have been reported in Quebec and Ontario

B.C. Greens’ election proposals include 4-day work week, free child care

Furstenau says parents with young children in B.C. are facing tremendous pressure

B.C. VOTES 2020: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer, COVID-19

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson battle over borrowing and spending

Victoria man wins lottery, plans to buy new couch and bed

Dennis Demetrioff took home $500,000 from the Lotto Max

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

NDP makes campaign promise of cancer centre for Nanaimo

Party says it will have a 10-year cancer action plan

Operation Red Nose cancels safe ride service due to COVID-19 risks

Organization operates in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.

Saving the inner child: B.C. elder reflects on time in Kootenay residential school

“By the time I left the residential school, I didn’t like myself. To me, it was like I was one of God’s worst creations.”

Most Read