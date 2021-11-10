Remembrance Day is Nov. 11. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Remembrance Day is Nov. 11. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

EDITORIAL: Nov. 11 is a time to remember the price we paid for war, and to never forget

The observance is an acknowledgement of the high cost of war…

Remembrance Day, Nov. 11, is the day set aside to remember Canadians who served and sacrificed for their country, and to honour those who are still serving.

The observance is an acknowledgement of the high cost of war. The day must not become a celebration of past military victories or a rallying cry to recruit young people to enlist for military service.

Most importantly, the accounts of past wars must not be trivialized or downplayed. The high cost of war must never be forgotten.

In communities around the country, cenotaphs and other memorial markers list the names of fallen soldiers from the two world wars and other military actions during Canada’s history.

Each of the people named on these memorials left behind family members and friends. Others were wounded during wartime action, in some cases disabled for life, or returned with emotional scars after what they witnessed.

These accounts, as important as they are, do not tell the complete story. Wars also take a toll on civilians living in affected areas. In some areas, unexploded mines and remnants of chemical weapons present ongoing threats, even after a war has finished.

During the Second World War alone, more than 100 million military personnel from over 30 countries were involved. That war, the most destructive in recorded history, lasted six years and resulted in between 70 million and 85 million deaths. The deaths involved military personnel and civilians, and included deaths from the war as well as genocide, famine, starvation, massacres and disease.

This and any war must be seen for what they were.

To prevent a future global war, it is important to learn from what has happened in the past.

Without a solemn time of remembrance, we run the risk of future wars, possibly much more destructive than anything that has occurred in the past.

— Black Press

Remembrance Day

Previous story
LETTER: Dollar figures don’t support creation, never mind completion of quay-to-quay path

Just Posted

Denis and Dianne Francoeur donate $10,000 to Cherry Creek Volunteer Fire Dept. Chief Lucas Banton in October 2021. The Francoeurs made the donation to thank the fire department for fighting a two-hectare fire on the couple’s property in June 2021. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Grateful neighbours thank Cherry Creek Fire Department with $10K donation

Alberni Valley Lions Club Auction Committee members Don Hudson and Tom Hall with just some of the items available in this year’s auction. (PHOTO COURTESY LIONS CLUB)
Alberni Valley Lions Club auction returns for 2021

Chris Arthurs, Mitch Cote and Elliot Drew parody Shakespeare’s Titus Andronicus in the 2018 Portal Players’ production of The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged). (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni’s Portal Players return to stage with award-winning production

Karl Holdsworth of Commandos Pacific Motorcycles cleans the cross of Robert Oldale, a Navy veteran that was on the HMCS Bonaventure, the last aircraft carrier to serve in Canada’s Armed Forces. The Commandos stepped up to clean off the crosses in Port Alberni’s Field of Honour prior to Remembrance Day ceremonies on Nov. 11. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
Commandos Motorcycle Club steps up to help veterans in Port Alberni