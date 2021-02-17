Organ donation form from BC Transplant. (BC Transplant)

Organ donation form from BC Transplant. (BC Transplant)

EDITORIAL: Opt-out organ donation makes sense

In most places in Canada, including British Columbia, you have to sign up to be an organ donor…

In most places in Canada, including British Columbia, you have to sign up to be an organ donor. We think it should be the other way around.

If you have not signed up and something happens to you, doctors cannot use parts of your body to save the lives of others. Think of heart, kidney, liver, and cornea transplants, just to name a few.

On Jan. 18, Nova Scotia became the first place in Canada, and indeed in North America, to adopt presumed consent for organ donation. This means that unless you opt out, you are automatically an organ donor. We think British Columbia should follow Nova Scotia’s lead.

Transplants save people’s lives. But there just aren’t enough donors to go around, and donors must match recipients in numerous ways for transplants to even be viable. Transplant lists can be long and ultimately heartbreaking. Even those who do receive a transplant can wait for years in less than optimum health.

According to figures from Canadian Blood Services, 250 Canadians died while waiting for a transplant in 2019, and 4,419 patients were waiting for transplants at the end of 2019. For every patient who gets a transplant, there are two on the waiting list.

We think that if you ask most people they would tell you that if they were to die, they would be willing to have some part of them used to save somebody else’s life. But only a fraction of those people would also tell you they are currently organ donors. For most people it’s likely not that they don’t want to be donors, it’s just that getting on the donor list is not something they’ve gotten around to doing yet.

Some people, for religious or other reasons, do not want to become organ donors, and we respect that right. That is why it is important that there is an opt-out opportunity, as Nova Scotia has done. In Nova Scotia, a month before the new rules came into effect, only 1,300 people, less than one per cent of the population, had opted out.

This is something that can save lives and leaves people’s rights over what happens to their bodies intact. It just makes sense.

— Black Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
OP-ED: B.C. tourism needs a boost from 2026 Commonwealth Games

Just Posted

NEWS FILE PHOTO
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District, Salvation Army sign MOU

Deal formalizes Salvation Army’s delivery of emergency services in region

The current exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features pictures from the Community Arts Council’s permanent collection. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre planning a COVID-19 art exhibit

Community Arts Council wants to see what local artists have been up to during pandemic

The proposed location of the new liquor store at Quality Foods. (SCREENSHOT)
New liquor store proposed for Quality Foods lot in Port Alberni

Virtual public hearing set for Tuesday, March 9 at 6 p.m.

Sylvia McNicoll is the author of more than 25 novels for young people. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Award-winning authors to read at Electric Mermaid in February

The live reading event takes place virtually via Zoom

Salvation Army Captain Michael Ramsey speaks at a networking conference on Food Recovery and Distribution organized by the Alberni Valley Community Foundation in Nov. 2018. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Alberni Valley Community Foundation accepting grant applications for 2021

$31,000 will be distributed to groups and individuals in the community

Games on a table. (Pixabay.com) **MANDATORY CREDIT**
15 people spread COVID-19 to work, daycare after 50-person games night: Henry

B.C. health officials said 1,533 more cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over Family Day long weekend

A makeshift cold-weather camp that popped over Family Day long weekend in Parksville, located in the back parking lot of St. Anne’s church. (Mandy Moraes photo)
As snow falls on shelter-free B.C. town, woman builds her own makeshift homeless camp

‘There’s no doors open and these people are literally freezing’

B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson speaks during a drive-in car rally campaign stop at a tour bus operator, in Delta, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. The B.C. Liberals lost seats in Langley, Chilliwack and the B.C. Interior to the NDP in the snap election held a week later. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Liberals must pick new leader by next February, party says

Andrew Wilkinson’s resignation official after three months

McKenzie Avenue in Saanich was unrecognizable on the morning of Feb. 13 before the municpal snow plows came by. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Police dig trapped B.C. senior out of his snow-covered tent home in a suburban yard

Man told officers of his arrangement with homeowner to live in the yard

Thompson Egbo-Egbo is seen in his role as Oscar Peterson in a still frame taken from a new Heritage Minute video on the Canadian jazz pianist's life. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Historica Canada, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
New Heritage Minute toasts life of Black Canadian piano virtuoso Oscar Peterson

Clip features seven-time Grammy winner, timed for Black History Month

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vancouver actor Jason Gray-Stanford had a heart transplant late last year after a sudden onset of heart failure. (B.C. Transplant)
B.C. sets records for lung, heart, liver transplants in 2020

451 donated organ procedures completed despite COVID-19

Retired provincial health officer Dr. Perry Kendall, seen here getting his seasonal flu shot in November 2015, has returned to work on an advisory committee for COVID-19 research in B.C. (B.C. government)
B.C. pharmacists deliver a million influenza vaccinations

Will be ‘critical’ to mass COVID-19 immunization plan

Remains of a beach fire at Tofino's Mackenzie Beach. (Westerly file photo)
Tofino considers new beach fire restrictions, including portable fire pit mandate

“Each night, there are dozens of fires abandoned without being extinguished.”

Most Read