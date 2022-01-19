EDITORIAL: Patience needed during Alberni Valley’s snow days

Only a few traces remain of the snowfall that blanketed the Alberni Valley…

During winter months, Mainroad Contracting crews are out patrolling mid-island highways 24/7, as well as applying brine and de-icing salt. (PHOTO COURTESY MAINROAD)

In places like Port Alberni, snowfall events—no matter how minor—can be overwhelming, simply because we don’t get them very often.

City resources are limited, and the freeze-thaw cycle can exacerbate issues, with snow turning into slippery ice that can’t be plowed and potholes forming on the pavement.

Facing icy roads and sidewalks can be treacherous, especially as pedestrians, and it’s hard not to feel frustrated.

But city crews and provincial contractors deserve kudos for working overtime, even over the holidays, to make sure main roads were passable.

During these extreme weather events, we can all pitch in and do our part to help them out.

If you are physically able, shovel your own sidewalks and driveways, and maybe even offer to shovel a neighbour’s sidewalk too. Check up on your elderly friends and relatives to see if they need help. Make sure to report potholes as soon as you spot them so they can be fixed.

During the recent snowfall, it was good to see young members of local sports organizations like the Port Alberni Bombers and the Alberni Valley Wrestling Club helping their neighbours out in the show. Plenty of people were also on social media offering their services with a plow or a shovel.

The snow can make a mess of the roads, but with a little patience—and a little help from Alberni Valley residents—it will be cleared up soon enough.

— Alberni Valley News

