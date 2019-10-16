The Capitol Theatre on Argyle Street in Port Alberni. NEWS FILE PHOTO

EDITORIAL: Port Alberni arts deserve our support

Portal Players Dramatic Society is poised to perform a popular musical beginning this week…

Portal Players Dramatic Society is poised to perform a popular musical beginning this week. That they were finally able to bring Mamma Mia! to the stage speaks to the high quality of arts and culture that we have here in the Alberni Valley.

The arts are putting the Alberni Valley on British Columbia’s cultural map, whether it’s from hosting Theatre BC’s Mainstage for the second year in a row in 2020, to world-renowned entertainers like Serena Ryder choosing to perform here.

A quick look at any of the most recent Days With the Arts studio tour lists or performances at Char’s Landing show how varied the talents are in our city and region. We are fortunate to have the variety of opportunities that we do to partake in the arts here.

It’s not all standing ovations and roses-after-the-performances for the arts scene, however. All that creativity takes funding, and money for the arts is becoming even more scarce. Provincial BC Arts Council grants aren’t as fulsome as they used to be, people and organizations are turning their financial focus to socio-economic problems like homelessness and addiction, and even items like permissive tax exemptions are being taken away.

Fundraising is always at the forefront of cultural and entertainment activities, whether it’s to pay for amateur licensing to run a musical, for the rights to perform choral music, or to keep up places like the Rollin Art Centre or Char’s Landing.

While problems such as homelessness, crime reduction and addiction must be addressed, the arts are still vital to a community’s vibrancy. As Thomas Merton is credited with saying, ‘art enables us to find ourselves and lose ourselves at the same time.’

Whether it’s foreign films, musicals, world music or two- and three-dimensional art shows, they all deserve our support.

— Alberni Valley News

Previous story
LETTER: Say no to fireworks this Halloween

Just Posted

Alberni Lifeline grants lifetime subscription to centenarian

Vivian Thomson, 101, says Lifeline keeps her going

Alberni Valley Kennel Club brings back Canine Classic dog show

55th annual Dog Show weekend takes place Oct. 18-20

Take a chance on the Portal Players in Mamma Mia!

Hit musical headed to Port Alberni on Oct. 17

Culturally safe space opens at West Coast General Hospital

New amenity welcomes Indigenous cultural approach to healing

Well-known Port Alberni politician, philanthropist Gillian Trumper has died

Community remembers Trumper as generous to her community, and a groundbreaking politician

ELECTION 2019: Climate strikes push environment to top of mind for federal leaders

Black Press Media presents a three-part series on three big election issues

Advanced polls see 29 per cent increase in voter turn out from 2015

Some 4.7 million people took part, says Elections Canada

Pot use admission at U.S. border snagging Canadian boomers, says lawyer

A waiver to enter the U.S. can cost $2,000 and isn’t a guarantee

Health concerns over vaping cast haze over Canadian cannabis market expansion

More than 1,000 people in the United States, and a handful in Canada, have developed a lung ailment

UPDATE: British couple vacationing in Vancouver detained in U.S. after crossing border

CBP claims individuals were denied travel authorization, crossing was deliberate

After losing two baby boys, B.C. parents hope to cut through the taboo of infant death

Oct. 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day in B.C.

Cheating husband sues mistress for gifted ring after wife learns about affair

The husband gave his mistress $1,000 to buy herself a ring in December 2017

B.C. massage therapist reprimanded, fined for exposing patients’ breasts

Registered massage therapist admits professional misconduct

B.C. boosts legal aid funding in new payment contract

‘Duty counsel’ service restored in some communities, David Eby says

Most Read