Paper Excellence Canada will be investing $13 million in its Port Alberni paper mill to streamline production of food-grade paper. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Paper Excellence Canada will be investing $13 million in its Port Alberni paper mill to streamline production of food-grade paper. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

EDITORIAL: Port Alberni ending year with positives in business

Port Alberni will wrap up 2020 with a $13-million gift from Paper Excellence

Port Alberni will wrap up 2020 with a $13-million gift from Paper Excellence, in the form of the most significant upgrade to the paper mill since 2008.

This is good news for heavy industry in the city, and it shows the rest of the province that business has confidence in our city.

Paper Excellence identified a growing trend in food grade paper products and found a way to make the paper plant relevant again in a declining economy. While their investment is significant, it is by no means the only investment made in the Alberni Valley this year.

Despite the havoc COVID-19 has wreaked since March, the city is poised to finish the year on a strong note business wise. San Group is making progress with its wood remanufacturing plant, numerous small businesses pivoted to remain open, and others actually opened mid-coronavirus pandemic.

Pacific Coast University for Workplace Health Sciences (PCU-WHS) on Monday saw its first-ever student graduate from the Bachelor of Disability Management degree program. With a larger cohort facing graduation in 2021, Wolfgang Zimmerman called Monday’s graduation ‘a small but major milestone’ for the university.

Canadian Maritime Engineering is due to complete a major shipbuilding project this month as well, and the Port Alberni Port Authority managed to open its food hub in the former fish processing plant, establish a food truck pod at Clutesi Haven Marina and advance plans for a floating dock in 2020.

There are numerous success stories to be found; we have touched on a very few.

READ: Domestic violence on the rise in Port Alberni during COVID-19 pandemic

Socially, we have work to do. Homelessness and all that goes with it is back in focus. Domestic violence numbers doubled during COVID-19 isolation, and while crime went down, it is still visible. People continue to struggle with isolation and masks and staying away from our loved ones under public health orders.

Looking back one year ago, our community was in the throes of a forestry strike. Things got worse when COVID-19 hit. Yet here we are, 365 days and 180 degrees beyond, and things are looking up.

— Alberni Valley News

Business and IndustrialPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Island Corridor Foundation CEO confident in survey results
Next story
‘I am tired, and my soul hurts’: B.C. nurse reflects on working in ICU unit during COVID

Just Posted

Paper Excellence Canada will be investing $13 million in its Port Alberni paper mill to streamline production of food-grade paper. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
EDITORIAL: Port Alberni ending year with positives in business

Port Alberni will wrap up 2020 with a $13-million gift from Paper Excellence

Mistletoe Market at the Rollin Art Centre runs until Dec. 23. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Enjoy late night shopping at Rollin Art Centre

Mistletoe Market is on now until Dec. 23

This year’s Community Christmas Dinner will be distributed via the Salvation Army’s mobile kitchen truck on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (PHOTO COURTESY CAPT. MICHAEL RAMSAY)
Alberni Valley’s community Christmas dinner will be takeout for 2020

Meals will be individually packaged and handed out

Amira Strain, the new manager of the Alberni Aquarium, kneels beside the aquarium’s salmon tank. The aquarium is currently holding a contest to name the salmon. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni aquarium struggles to stay afloat

Shift in leadership occurred just before pandemic hit

Baby Yoda is just one of the many colourful characters adorning a yard on Mozart Road (off of Maebelle). (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni lights up for the holidays

The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t stop the Christmas cheer in Port Alberni

A health care employee receives one of the first COVID-19 injections in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, Dec. 15, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 640 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths Wednesday

Hospitalized patient total holds steady at 362, 91 in ICU

Ardith (Walpetko We’dalx) Walkem is the firest Indigenous woman to be appointed a BC Supreme Court Justice, an announcement made in December 2020. (Cedar & Sage Law Corporation photo - cedarandsagelaw.com)
Ardith Walkem the first Indigenous woman named a Justice on the BC Supreme Court

‘We celebrate with Ardith this tremendous achievement’ – UBCIC Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

(Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)
Williams Lake First Nation Chief supports Canucks amid cultural appropriation controversy

“That’s my team. That’s who I cheer for, and I’ve always taken great pride in that logo.”

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

The on-site team deploys a boom curtain to contain the oil spill near Nootka Island. (Unified Command)
Sea otter, heron treated as team battles active oil slick off Vancouver Island

Animals found covered in oil, response team looking at rehabilitation options

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID-19 violation tickets to be sent to collections after 30 days instead of 1 year

The province has also requested WorkSafe BC increase in-person inspections at workplaces,

Gillian McIntosh of Abbotsford was finally able to meet her newborn son Travis Len over the weekend. McIntosh was in an induced coma due to COVID-19 when she gave birth to him on Nov. 10, and was eased out of sedation late last week. She has now tested negative for the virus.
Abbotsford mom who gave birth while in coma after getting COVID-19 meets son

Gillian McIntosh, diagnosed with virus on Nov. 6, comes off ventilator

Victoria police seized $30 million in fentanyl, drugs, cash and firearms during Project Juliet. (Victoria Police Department)
Police bust fentanyl supply chain, netting drugs, firearms, in Victoria and Lower Mainland

Fentanyl found in Victoria and Lower Manland was enough to supply estimated 3,965,000 lethal doses

Most Read