The Electoral Boundaries Commission is recommending that Cobble Hill, Shawnigan Lake, and Mill Bay be taken out of the Cowichan Valley electoral district and added to the reconfigured Juan de Fuca-Malahat riding. (Electoral Boundaries Commission report)

EDITORIAL: Riding changes won’t address all voter concerns

The British Columbia legislature is about to go through some changes…

The British Columbia legislature is about to go through some changes.

The proposed electoral boundary changes, expected to be in effect for the next provincial election, will increase the number of ridings from 87 to 93.

Redrawing the electoral map is an involved process and it affects most British Columbians. In order to add six new ridings, other boundaries have also been readjusted. Boundary changes will affect 72 ridings and name changes will affect 41 ridings.

The riding changes will mean each MLA will represent an average of 53,773 people.

Ensuring fair representation is the reason for the extensive boundary changes. “Effective representation is based on the idea that everyone should have equivalent access to their elected representative,” the executive summary of the B.C. Electoral Boundaries Commission report states.

The goal of having a well-represented population is admirable, and the electoral boundaries map will need to be adjusted from time to time, in order to best represent the province’s population structure. The new boundaries achieve the goal stated in the commission’s report.

At the same time boundary changes do not and cannot address a related concern among some B.C. voters. The distribution of seats in the B.C. Legislature does not necessarily represent the choices made by voters.

For example, in the last election, held on Oct. 24, 2020, fewer than half of the ballots cast were for New Democratic Party candidates, yet that party went on to receive roughly two-thirds of the seats in the legislature.

The Liberals had support of roughly one-third of B.C. voters and received close to one-third of the seats, but the Green Party, with support from 15 per cent of the voters, ended up with just two seats.

Using these statistics, some would argue that not all votes have the same value, with certain parties overrepresented or underrepresented in the legislature.

This is an issue that cannot be addressed by adjusting the province’s electoral boundaries.

Restructuring the riding boundaries in the B.C. Legislature can only ensure everyone has equal access to the MLAs who are elected to represent them.

— Black Press

