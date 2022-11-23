Think about shopping locally for the holidays this year. (Metro Creative Services photo)

Think about shopping locally for the holidays this year. (Metro Creative Services photo)

EDITORIAL: Shop locally for the holidays this year

If you haven’t yet explored what Port Alberni retailers have to offer you’re in for a treat…

It seemed that Christmas paraphernalia went up in stores earlier than ever this year.

Weeks before Halloween, shops were already changing their displays from spooky to jolly. Which brings us inevitably to Christmas shopping.

While people celebrate the holidays in myriad different ways, giving gifts to those closest to us is a tradition followed by the majority. Whether you start shopping as soon as the Christmas displays go up, or wait until Christmas Eve, we urge you to think about buying your gifts locally this year. Your limited holiday budget won’t mean much to billion-dollar corporations like Amazon, but will mean a lot to mom-and-pop shops in the Alberni Valley.

This year, BC Buy Local Week is from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, and they’ve got a different theme for each of the seven days.

There’s buying online from local stores, shopping in person at local stores, giving local experiences, supporting communities by shopping the main street, choosing local food and beverages, buying locally made items and buying gift cards to local stores.

The BC Buy Local Week website calculates that the average Canadian spends about $1,600 on travel, food, drinks and gifts over the holidays. By shifting a portion of that money to local establishments you help keep local businesses open and local people employed.

Brick and mortar stores employ locals and pay taxes to keep our communities running. BC Buy Local Week says that $63 of every $100 spent at these shops is recirculated back into the local economy.

If you prefer to shop from your computer, consider that of the $4 billion Canadians spend every month online, two out of three dollars goes to a U.S. multinational. You can bet they’re not sponsoring the local soccer team. So think about looking up some of Port Alberni’s best as you browse.

And let’s not forget about the local and regional artisans. Port Alberni boasts some of the best craft fairs anywhere at this time of year.

If you haven’t yet explored what Port Alberni retailers have to offer you’re in for a treat. Especially as the cost of living rises for everyone, your patronage will mean more than ever to your fellow Port Alberni area residents this year.

— Black Press

Editorials

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: The world isn’t concentrating on the right numbers

Just Posted

From Paverpol figures to paintings, sock monkeys to Scrabble tile decorations, Mistletoe Market at The Grove showcases myriad items from Alberni Valley artisans. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
ARTS AROUND: Harbour Quay lights up for the holidays

Erika Hansen opened Soul of the Shore gift shop and gallery at Harbour Quay on Nov. 5, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Store owner pours heart and soul into new gallery in Port Alberni

From left to right, Gianni Solda, Cindy Solda and Ivo Solda stand in front of the front entrance to Solda’s Family Restaurant. The restaurant will be closing in December 2022 after more than 50 years. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
End of an era for Solda’s Family Restaurant in Port Alberni

Lorraine Jeffries from Team Jefferies curls during the “B” event final on Sunday, Nov. 20. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Qualicum team takes top prize at ladies bonspiel in Port Alberni

Pop-up banner image