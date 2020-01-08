Alexa Tremblay (centre), one of the Totem 65 Spirit candidates, prepares to jump into the water for the annual Polar Bear Swim. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

EDITORIAL: Totem tourney steeped in tradition

Alberni District Secondary School tournament is so much more than just basketball

As Alberni District Secondary School gets set to host its 65th annual Totem basketball tournament, you may have noticed it’s kind of a big deal.

Totem features eight boys’ and eight girls’ teams competing over three days, from Jan. 9–11, this year. The tournament is so much more than just basketball though.

This year’s Totem Spirit competition changed the rules so individuals could enter, and as a result has a record number of entries with 11 students vying for the title. They’ve spent the past few weeks stirring up enthusiasm for the tournament beyond the school’s walls, and demonstrating their growing leadership skills in the meantime.

Another aspect of Totem to note is the Armada Athletic Wall of Fame. When the new high school opened on Roger Street, a wall of fame was built in the foyer between the two gymnasiums; recognizing past athletes and their contributions to sport and community.

Because those inducted have to be at least 10 years out of high school, Totem 65 does not have any inductees for 2020. The school is, however, giving posthumous recognition to Denny Grisdale, an influential basketball player and supporter who died in October 2019.

Grisdale was a member of the BC Sports Hall of Fame and the BC Basketball Hall of Fame for his role on the 1955 team that won the Canadian Basketball Championship. He was also a staunch supporter of Totem: in 1966 he helped start the ‘Miss Totem’ competition that in 1994 became Totem Spirit.

At the Alberni Valley News, we’ve written a number of stories previewing different aspects of the tournament and students’ involvement. We’ll be covering the pep band, dance and cheer teams, Totem Spirit contest and of course basketball games this weekend.

While it may seem like an exhorbitant amount of space and time to give to one tournament, we look at it this way: if hundreds of students, teachers and volunteers at the high school and countless sponsors in the community can devote their time to Totem, so can we.

We’re proud to be gold sponsors for the tournament, and to bring you the stories behind the longest-running basketball tournament in British Columbia.

Totem is so much more than just a basketball tournament: it’s an opportunity for our youth to showcase their leadership and talent in a variety of ways. It’s also a chance for our community to support our youth.

— Alberni Valley News

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: Something fishy about B.C.’s ever-punctual New Year’s babies

Just Posted

EDITORIAL: Totem tourney steeped in tradition

Alberni District Secondary School tournament is so much more than just basketball

ARTS AROUND: Photography exhibit opens a new year at Rollin Art Centre

Photographs by Courtney Naesgaard and John Douglas run until Feb. 8

Quartet of comedians delivers a blizzard of laughs in Port Alberni

Snowed in Comedy Tour returns to the Capitol Theatre on Monday, Jan. 13

Port Alberni high school students recruiting younger blood donors

Students from ADSS educating peers about myths, facts of blood donation

Port Alberni walks for peace in 2020

The Peace Walk takes place in Port Alberni every New Year’s Day

UPDATE: At least 10 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

Ukraine pledges to help Canada get access to Iran plane investigation

Offer is significant because Canada broke diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The couple said they would work to become financially independent

Conservatives urge Iran to grant access to Iran plane crash as Trudeau pledges support

The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 crashed shortly after taking off from the Iranian capital

Transgender activist targets Surrey salon in new human rights complaint

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms to defend She Point Beauty Studio, operating in Surrey and Vancouver

Formal complaint issued against Victoria massage therapist

Masseur resigns amidst complaint to College of Massage Therapists of BC

RCMP clarify law after B.C. mom ticketed for using dash-mounted phone

‘Legislation is clear with respect to using [a] phone while driving,’ says one officer

Fraser Valley hotdog king is donating kidney to a customer

Skully White of Lullys Food Experience in Abbotsford gives boost to customer Tim Hiscock

COLUMN: Something fishy about B.C.’s ever-punctual New Year’s babies

Long odds that babies would be delivered so regularly within first minutes of midnight on Jan. 1

Most Read