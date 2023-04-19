Editorial: Try to picture a better planet this Earth Day

April 22 is Earth Day. Across Canada and around the world, special events will be held as a global support of environmental protection. (Pixabay.com)

This Earth Day, we’re being asked to envision the kind of planet Earth we wish to live on.

Saturday, April 22, is Earth Day, a day when we should appreciate the place we live, and perhaps take action or make a commitment to try to make it even better.

Earth Day Canada, a charitable organization with a mission to inspire and support individuals and organizations in reducing their impact on the environment, has launched a 2023 campaign asking people to ‘picture a better planet.’ It’s asking Canadians to take action on nature conservation and restoration, biodiversity protection, oceans and rivers preservation, waste reduction and circularity, climate and environmental justice, food waste and local agriculture, and sustainable mobility. There are opportunities to get involved individually or collectively – we can try to boost existing awareness campaigns, we can organize or join in on an environmental activity in the community, or we can consider donating to an organization that shares our environmental values.

EDITORIAL: Let’s improve planet’s prognosis this Earth Day

Picturing a better planet is an interesting concept. After all, it’s springtime, the city is starting to come into bloom, the air is fresh, and while it might be a bit damp out, it’s probably a beautiful day in Port Alberni. So picturing a better planet might mean seeing past that and thinking about a relentlessly warming globe, increasingly frequent extreme weather events, and dire warnings from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Some days it feels like our political leaders and their counterparts around the world are trying to put us in position to keep climate change in check. Other days, decisions are made that place us two steps back again. In between, there is Earth Day and a lot of other days when the rest of us can picture a better planet – take a good, hard look – and decide to make a difference.

READ ALSO: No date for coal phase out as G7 environment ministers wrap meeting



editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Follow @nanaimobulletin

— Black Press

Earth Day